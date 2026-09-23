Rani Mukerji’s mother’s funeral: Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt attend; Aamir Khan visits her home

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, September 22, at the age of 75. Many Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and many others were seen arriving at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu to pay their final respects to Krishna Mukerji. Aamir Khan, his wife Gauri Spratt, and Shilpa Shetty visited Rani’s home last night to meet the family.

Last night, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were seen arriving at Rani Mukerji’s residence to pay their respects to the actor’s late mother, Krishna Mukerji. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also spotted at Rani’s home.

Also read | Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Later in the evening, filmmaker Karan Johar visited the residence to be by Rani’s side.

See videos from Rani Mukerji’s home:

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Following her news of Krishna Mukerji’s demise, several members of the film fraternity were seen arriving at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu to pay their final respects to the veteran playback singer and offer condolences to the Mukerji family.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan were among those who arrived at the crematorium amid heavy security. Rani’s close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar, along with Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Apoorva Mehta, Ashutosh Gowariker and Vaani Kapoor were also seen at the last rites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

The family confirmed Krishna Mukerji’s death in a statement and requested privacy at the difficult time. “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

The cause of Krishna Mukerji’s death has not been disclosed by the family.

Who was Krishna Mukerji?

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Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who passed away in 2017. Ram was one of the co-founders of Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai and was known for films including Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. The couple had two children, actor Rani Mukerji and producer Raja Mukerji.

Krishna was also associated with the film industry as a playback singer. She lent her voice to the song “Id Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja” from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh.

Krishna Mukerji encouraged Rani to pursue acting, but she was also candid about her daughter’s abilities. In a 2025 interaction with ANI, Rani recalled how her mother reacted after watching her first screen test for her debut film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996).

Rani said her mother felt she had not performed well enough and even advised the film’s producer against casting her, fearing he could suffer losses. Despite Krishna’s initial doubts, Rani went on to make her acting debut and later established herself as one of Hindi cinema’s leading actors.

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Over the years, Rani delivered acclaimed performances in films including Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Black. She won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023).