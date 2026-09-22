Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. The family shared the news via a statement and requested privacy as they come to terms with the loss.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon,” the statement read.

The family expressed gratitude for the love and support extended to them during this difficult time. “The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement further read.

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The family has now requested privacy as they mourn the loss of Krishna Mukerji.