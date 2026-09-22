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Rani Mukerji’s mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75
Rani Mukerji’s mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday. The family shared a statement announcing her death and requested privacy during the difficult time.
Rani Mukerji’s mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. The family shared the news via a statement and requested privacy as they come to terms with the loss.
“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon,” the statement read.
The family expressed gratitude for the love and support extended to them during this difficult time. “The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief,” the statement further read.
The family has now requested privacy as they mourn the loss of Krishna Mukerji.
Krishna Mukerji was an integral part of Rani Mukerji’s life and had often been seen supporting the actor through different phases of her career.
In fact, Rani often credited her mother with setting her on the path to becoming an actor. In an earlier interview with SCREEN, the actor said, “I did not decide (to become an actor). My mum decided that for me. When we were young, it was a different generation, unlike what happens today.”
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Reflecting on why she readily followed her mother’s advice, Rani Mukerji recalled that she had always been an obedient child. She said, “I was an obedient child. So I did whatever my mum said. She said become an actor, so I became an actor. She realised my thing (for acting) before me. I became an actor by default. I thank my mum today as I don’t think I would be anything else than an actor.”
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