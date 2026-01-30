Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 off to slow start despite using affordable pricing model

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the Rani Mukerji led Mardaani 3 is looking at a tough opening weekend.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3Mardaani 3 Box Office Predictions Day 1: Rani Mukerji starrer gets off to a slow start.
Make us preferred source on Google

Director Abhiraj Minawala’s Mardaani 3 began its theatrical run on January 30, after lead actor Rani Mukerji did extensive press for it. However, despite all the tactics, the opening day numbers appear underwhelming. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.16 crore in advance ticket sales. At the time of publication, Mardaani 3 had collected Rs 41 lakh at the box office. Given the meticulous planning behind the release, the makers are likely to be disappointed with the initial response.

According to Bollywood Hungama, rather than a traditional multiplex release, the makers decided to go with an approach involving limited screens and affordable pricing in order to maximise the occupancy rates.

ALSO READ: ‘My Bollywood career was an accident’: Rani Mukerji says she joined films to help family ‘make ends meet’

This similar model was used in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which turned out to be one of the biggest hit of 2025, earning Rs 329 crore net domestically. Now the same studio, YRF, has tried something similar with Mardaani 3. Usually, films backed by big production houses aim for 10-15 shows in a day. Mardaani 3 has capped that amount at just 6, no matter what the screen count. In theatres with two screens, the film will only be played after 3 pm. They have used a flat pricing model with prices ranging from Rs 260 to Rs 340.

While this model worked for Saiyaara, there is no guarantee it will do the same for Mardaani 3. However, as a franchise film, Mardaani 3 does have a stronger foundation to build on. Mardaani (2014) was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and earned Rs 35.56 crore net on a reported Rs 20 crore budget. The second film made Rs 47 crore net on a Rs 30 crore budget. Both films turned out to be fairly good investments, and their opening day numbers were Rs 3.4 crore and Rs 3.8 crore, respectively.

With the weekend approaching, the evening and night shows are likely to bring in better figures. As of now, Mardaani 3 has 5024 shows across the country, with NCR leading the pack (624 shows).

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the cast of Mardaani 3 includes Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, and Janki Bodiwala.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
Timothee Chalamet's Oscar run in trouble? Director Josh Safdie drops out of Marty Supreme event after controversy
Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie
Dhurandhar on Netflix: Runtime reduced by 9 minutes on OTT platform
Dhurandhar Part 2 will release on Eid 2026.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Tirupati
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Gandhi Ambedkar
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Nothing pauses flagship launches in 2026, bets on Phone (4a) series
Nothing CEO Carl Pei says the company will skip launching a new flagship smartphone in 2026, keeping the Phone (3) as its top model.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement