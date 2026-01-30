Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 off to slow start despite using affordable pricing model

Director Abhiraj Minawala’s Mardaani 3 began its theatrical run on January 30, after lead actor Rani Mukerji did extensive press for it. However, despite all the tactics, the opening day numbers appear underwhelming. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.16 crore in advance ticket sales. At the time of publication, Mardaani 3 had collected Rs 41 lakh at the box office. Given the meticulous planning behind the release, the makers are likely to be disappointed with the initial response.

According to Bollywood Hungama, rather than a traditional multiplex release, the makers decided to go with an approach involving limited screens and affordable pricing in order to maximise the occupancy rates.