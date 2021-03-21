Rani Mukerji unveils new project on 43rd birthday, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway: ‘A story of a mother’s battle against an entire country’

Rani Mukerji, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, has announced a brand new project on the occasion of the special day. The project, titled Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, is described as “an untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country.”

Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios, are the production studios behind the project. This will be Mukerji’s first film after 2019’s Mardaani 2. She is currently awaiting the release of the sequel to her hit film Bunty Aur Babli, which is scheduled to be released on April 23.

Rani Mukerji said in a statement, “There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I’m announcing a film that is also centered around a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country.”

The actor also said that the film is “a story of true human resilience” and it is dedicated to “all the mothers out there.” She claimed that the script of the film is one of the most amazing ones she has read in a long time, adding she decided to do the film as soon as she finished reading it. Rani also expressed happiness about her collaboration with producer Nikkhil Advani (co-founder of Emmay Entertainment), whom she has known since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Advani was an assistance director on the 1998 film.

Rani added, “To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to, whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told. I’m hoping that we will work hard as a team and make magic together for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.”