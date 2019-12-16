Mardaani 2 actor Rani Mukerji: I have slapped people who have misbehaved with me

Mardaani 2 hit screens on December 13. Mardaani 2 hit screens on December 13.

Mardaani 2 actor Rani Mukerji today introduced the film’s director Gopi Puthran and antagonist Vishal Jethwa at a press meet in Mumbai.

At the event, Mukerji was asked if she had faced eve-teasing or abuse, and how she dealt with people who misbehaved with her.

Rani Mukerji said, “I have straight up slapped. I have grown up looking up to Goddess Durga. So whenever something like this happened with me as a child, I have slapped them. I have slapped many. There is no count.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 hit theaters last Friday, and Mukerji said she is overwhelmed with the kind of reactions the film is receiving.

“The response has been great. I am extremely happy that our aim of ‘naari shakti’ has reached across the country. The fact that girls are coming out of theaters and feeling empowered is the best and most heartening response,” she added.

When asked what would be the right punishment for rapists, Rani Mukerji said, “In my opinion, these people who carry out such barbaric acts deserve brutal punishment. When a rape victim loses her life, the kind of trauma her family faces is incomparable.”

