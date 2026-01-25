Rani Mukerji shares why Aditya Chopra stopped giving her surprises: ‘I tried to pretend…’

Actress Rani Mukerji recently appeared on Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. From sharing that her husband, Aditya Chopra, is quite a romantic person to revealing why he stopped surprising her, Rani offered several fun insights into her personal life. She also spoke about how she enjoys celebrating Lohri with Aditya every year.

When Kapil Sharma asked, “How did he propose to you? I feel you must have held his hand and got him to propose,” Rani responded, “All these things are very personal, not meant to be shared on TV.”

