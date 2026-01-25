Rani Mukerji shares why Aditya Chopra stopped giving her surprises: ‘I tried to pretend…’

On the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, Rani Mukerji refused to share 'personal details' about how Aditya Chopra proposed her for marriage.

google-preferred-btn
Rani Mukerji on Aditya Chopra on The Great Indian Kapil ShowRani Mukerji talks about husband Aditya Chopra on The Great Indian Kapil Show.(Photos: Netflix)

Actress Rani Mukerji recently appeared on Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. From sharing that her husband, Aditya Chopra, is quite a romantic person to revealing why he stopped surprising her, Rani offered several fun insights into her personal life. She also spoke about how she enjoys celebrating Lohri with Aditya every year.

When Kapil Sharma asked, “How did he propose to you? I feel you must have held his hand and got him to propose,” Rani responded, “All these things are very personal, not meant to be shared on TV.”

Also Read: ‘My Bollywood career was an accident’: Rani Mukerji says she joined films to help family ‘make ends meet’

Kapil then asked Rani to rate Aditya’s real-life romantic side on a scale of 1 to 10. Rani said, “I would give Aditya 15/10 as a romantic person.” She added, “The most important thing for all girls is how the person is. Love and other things are secondary, but when you get married, you should do it with someone who is a great human being. He is just amazing as a producer too.”

Archana Puran Singh also asked Rani Mukerji if Aditya Chopra gave her a lot of surprises. Rani said, “In the beginning, he gave me a lot of surprises, then he realized it’s better not to give. I cannot hide anything; it all shows on my face. A lot of times, while giving a surprise, he thought it would make me very happy, and I tried to pretend to be happy, but it didn’t show. Then he was like, I cannot give you a surprise.”

Also Read | Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira might be a reincarnation of Yash Chopra: ‘Very creative, great storyteller, writes well’

Kapil Sharma also asked Rani if she ever visited Punjab with Aditya Chopra and celebrated Lohri there. In response, Rani said, “I have not gone to Punjab with Adi, but I went there with his father (Yash Chopra) for Veer Zaara. I celebrate Lohri every year. We celebrated Lohri every year until Adi’s mom was around. Now she is no more, but we follow the tradition. I love the festival. I like breaking sugarcanes with Adi. I love Punjabis a lot.”

On the work front, Rani Mukerji will be seen on the big screen in Mardaani 3. The film is slated to release on January 30.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
Aman Gupta takes a dig at Anupam Mittal after he flaunts his 5 million-user database: 'Lehenge thodi bikenge iss par'
Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal fight on Shark Tank India 5
'I was devastated': Why Imran Khan was rejected for Delhi 6
imran khan on being replaced in delhi 6, bhavesh joshi and chennai express
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
mark tully.
Veteran journalist Mark Tully passes away at 90
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
Archer fish
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Must Read
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Meta faces new lawsuit over WhatsApp privacy, security claims: What are the allegations?
Jawhar Sircar, William Dalrymple, WhatsApp history,
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Archer fish
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement