Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rani Mukerji shares why Aditya Chopra stopped giving her surprises: ‘I tried to pretend…’
On the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, Rani Mukerji refused to share 'personal details' about how Aditya Chopra proposed her for marriage.
Actress Rani Mukerji recently appeared on Season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show. From sharing that her husband, Aditya Chopra, is quite a romantic person to revealing why he stopped surprising her, Rani offered several fun insights into her personal life. She also spoke about how she enjoys celebrating Lohri with Aditya every year.
When Kapil Sharma asked, “How did he propose to you? I feel you must have held his hand and got him to propose,” Rani responded, “All these things are very personal, not meant to be shared on TV.”
Also Read: ‘My Bollywood career was an accident’: Rani Mukerji says she joined films to help family ‘make ends meet’
Kapil then asked Rani to rate Aditya’s real-life romantic side on a scale of 1 to 10. Rani said, “I would give Aditya 15/10 as a romantic person.” She added, “The most important thing for all girls is how the person is. Love and other things are secondary, but when you get married, you should do it with someone who is a great human being. He is just amazing as a producer too.”
Archana Puran Singh also asked Rani Mukerji if Aditya Chopra gave her a lot of surprises. Rani said, “In the beginning, he gave me a lot of surprises, then he realized it’s better not to give. I cannot hide anything; it all shows on my face. A lot of times, while giving a surprise, he thought it would make me very happy, and I tried to pretend to be happy, but it didn’t show. Then he was like, I cannot give you a surprise.”
Kapil Sharma also asked Rani if she ever visited Punjab with Aditya Chopra and celebrated Lohri there. In response, Rani said, “I have not gone to Punjab with Adi, but I went there with his father (Yash Chopra) for Veer Zaara. I celebrate Lohri every year. We celebrated Lohri every year until Adi’s mom was around. Now she is no more, but we follow the tradition. I love the festival. I like breaking sugarcanes with Adi. I love Punjabis a lot.”
On the work front, Rani Mukerji will be seen on the big screen in Mardaani 3. The film is slated to release on January 30.
Imran Khan recalls being devastated after Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra decided to go with a more saleable hero, Abhishek Bachchan, for Delhi 6. Later, he was removed from Bhavesh Joshi, that eventually went to Harshvardhan Kapoor.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05