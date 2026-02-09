Rani Mukerji says Salman Khan is very casual about films unlike Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It was a 360-degree turn’

The year 2025 marked a milestone moment for Hindi cinema, as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan—all three pillars of Bollywood superstardom—turned 60. Often described as the last generation of stars with towering personas and equally massive fan followings, the Khans have ruled the industry for over three decades. While many have worked with one or two of them, very few can claim to have shared screen space with all three. One such actor is Rani Mukerji.

The Mardaani 3 star recently reflected on her experiences of working with the Khans, offering rare insights into their contrasting approaches to cinema. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Rani described how Shah Rukh and Aamir are intensely serious about their craft, while Salman Khan brings a far more casual—but no less committed—energy to the set.

Recalling her experience of sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in the 1998 film Ghulam, Rani Mukerji said,“When I met Aamir and saw him work in Ghulam, it was incredible. I had watched him in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as a young girl and had a huge crush on him. He was so cute in QSQT. I think I crushed on Juhi equally.”

She added that working with Aamir as a teenager left a lasting impression. “When I was signed for Ghulam, I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to work with such a big star.’ But what struck me most was the dedication he brought to every shot—the sensitivity, the seriousness, and how much of himself he gave to the performance. These were my early days in the industry, and I imbibed all of that.”

Rani then spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Chalte Chalte. “After that, I worked with Shah Rukh. I had seen him in DDLJ as a young girl. It released in 1995, the same year I was shooting my first film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Working with these two mega stars felt surreal.”

What stood out to her most was Shah Rukh’s warmth. “Shah Rukh comes with this gentle, sensitive energy. He treated me like a baby—I was barely 18 when I worked with him—and he still calls me ‘baby’ to this day. Like Aamir, Shah Rukh is extremely focused on giving his best shot. They were like my teachers on set.”

Summing up her experience with the two, Rani said, “I was fortunate to work with stars who were equally serious about their work.”

Her experience with Salman Khan, however, was a complete contrast. “When I met Salman, it was a 360-degree turn,” she said. “His dedication to his craft is very different. He walks in with this swag and a bindas attitude. You might feel like he’s not really ‘there’, but he is absolutely present.”

Rani explained that Salman’s casual demeanour often hides the effort he puts in. “He’s so good-looking that when he walks on set, everyone just looks at him. He’s very casual about his work, but he works incredibly hard. People don’t recognise it because he doesn’t let them into that zone. He’s constantly contributing—talking about the scene, doing something different.”

Reflecting on all three, Rani concluded, “They are three stalwarts in their own right, and they approach their work very differently. But at the core, all three are equally committed, passionate, and lovable. I love all three of them equally—they each hold a special place in my heart.”