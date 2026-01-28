Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rani Mukerji says don’t ask what happens with Aditya Chopra at home: ‘Wives should raise their voices at husbands’
Rani Mukerji’s remark on household dynamics, suggesting wives, not husbands, should raise their voices, draws online criticism.
Rani Mukerji, who recently completed 30 years in the film industry, is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, slated to hit theatres this Friday. Over the years, the actor has consistently spoken about gender equality. While her intent has largely been in the right place, some of her statements have, at times, been perceived as parochial or rather skewed. Once again, she recently found herself at the centre of criticism after making a comment that drew flak from netizens on Reddit.
Speaking about how a boy’s behaviour is influenced by the way his father treats his mother, Rani said in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, “I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way. I think fathers need to be responsible for how they treat their wives at home, because that’s what a boy grows up seeing. If your mother is treated well, if she’s given respect, boys will understand that women are supposed to be given that respect and that darja in society.”
However, it was her follow-up remark that sparked controversy. She added, “So it all starts at home. Even a small thing like a father raising his voice at the mother shouldn’t happen. You know, the mother should raise her voice at the father, that’s how it should be.” In the same conversation, Rani went on to recount an anecdote from her school days, saying she once slapped a boy, before jokingly referring to her husband, filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra. “Only one boy I slapped, and the rest of the boys were my friends. And just don’t go and ask my husband what happens to him every day at home,” she said.
The clip was later shared on Reddit, where users were quick to react. One user wrote, “I think she tries to be funny, but she doesn’t realise that she is NOT.” Another commented, “She laughs and insists she made a great point.” A third user quipped, “Rani interview de aur koi aur problematic take na ho?” (Every time Rani gives an interview, why does there always have to be another problematic take?)
More recently, in a conversation with Zoom, Rani also spoke about her daughter Adira and joked about being intimidated by her. “She also fires me. She is Gen Alpha, so she fires me and I have to, like, listen to her. Because every generation changes. Like I used to get slaps from my mom. I can’t expect to do that with her because she would slap me back. During my National Award, she was jumping in the house while the National Awards were happening. It’s very sweet, but because she is an alpha kid, I am very scared of her.”
