Rani Mukerji says don’t ask what happens with Aditya Chopra at home: ‘Wives should raise their voices at husbands’

Rani Mukerji, who recently completed 30 years in the film industry, is gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, slated to hit theatres this Friday. Over the years, the actor has consistently spoken about gender equality. While her intent has largely been in the right place, some of her statements have, at times, been perceived as parochial or rather skewed. Once again, she recently found herself at the centre of criticism after making a comment that drew flak from netizens on Reddit.

Speaking about how a boy’s behaviour is influenced by the way his father treats his mother, Rani said in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, “I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way. I think fathers need to be responsible for how they treat their wives at home, because that’s what a boy grows up seeing. If your mother is treated well, if she’s given respect, boys will understand that women are supposed to be given that respect and that darja in society.”