Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 release postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

The release of upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, according to various sources. Being produced by Yashraj Films, the film stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film was supposed to release on April 23.

Earlier this week, Rana Daggubati’s multilingual Haathi Mere Saathi and Punjabi movie Pauuda, featuring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, were also been pushed till further notice

Sequel to the 2005 movie starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani in the lead roles, it is indicated that the producer wants to wait for a more ‘opportune time’ before giving the go-ahead for the film.

“Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback and he is extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain the whole of India. The film is a popcorn entertainer that the entire family can watch and enjoy. He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come,” a trade source revealed.

Stating that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be the kind of movie that will help bring in a new lease of life to the industry, in terms of numbers and viewership, the source added, “When you have a big film at hand, it is important to put it out at the correct time so that it can reach out to the maximum number of people. Big films will pull people in the theatre post the pandemic and one needs to be careful about their release dates because films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 will greatly contribute towards restarting the industry.”

The film reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who will be seen playing the ‘original’ Bunty and Babli. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari will portray the new Bunty and Babli. Saif and Rani have previously worked together on movies like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

.