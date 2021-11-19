Rani Mukerji reacts to Bunty Aur Babli 2 being compared to Abhishek Bachchan’s original, says there’s ‘no point’ in denying it

Actor Rani Mukerji responded to the comparisons being made between Bunty Aur Babli 2 and the 2005 original. Rani featured alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the first film, directed by Shaad Ali. She stars opposite Saif Ali Khan in the new one, which debuted in theatres on Friday.

In a new interview to SpotboyE, the actor said that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a totally different movie, but admitted that the comparisons are warranted and there’s no point in denying them.

She said, “I think comparisons are something that people would like to do. So, there is no point in saying that people should not compare both films. I think that’s something they will do because now on social media, there is so much that people can do on daily basis to start a conversation and comparing would be something that they would love to do. But, honestly, we can’t help that but at the same time what is important to understand is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a different film on its own. It’s not the same movie that was released in 2005.”

She added, “Of course, the concept is the same which is about ‘consters’ who are trying to con people but beyond that, there is no similarity in between both the movies. The old Bunty Aur Babli came in 2005 and it had a different scenario where Rakesh and Vimmi were not digitally savvy. Today, we are talking about 2021 where the millennials are very digitally advanced and are technology savvy. They are doing corns which are different and go with today’s time. So, these are two different movies. And, I am sure if people want to compare it great, but I think if they enjoy the film as an individual movie they will surely have a blast.”

Read more | Bunty Aur Babli 2: Fans conflicted as Saif Ali Khan replaces Abhishek Bachchan as OG conman

Joining Rani and Saif in the cast are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharwari Wagh. The original film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, and in a memorable song sequence, Aishwarya Rai.