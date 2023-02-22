scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Pamela Chopra’s influence drove Yash Chopra to write beautiful parts for women, says Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has worked in several films produced by late filmmaker Yash Chopra's banner Yash Raj Productions. She will next be seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Rani MukerjiRani Mukerji recently featured in Netflix docu series The Romantics. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Pamela Chopra’s influence drove Yash Chopra to write beautiful parts for women, says Rani Mukerji
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chandni and Lamhe were Rani Mukerji‘s favourite films growing up and the actor says she loved the way Yash Chopra presented his heroines on the screen.

The filmmaker’s legacy has been celebrated in a popular Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the studio, its movies and the impact the filmmaker has had on Hindi cinema in the last five decades.

Mukerji, who is married to YRF’s Aditya Chopra, said she feels fortunate that she got to know him not just as a filmmaker but also as a father-in-law.

Also Read |When Sanjay Leela Bhansali said Kareena Kapoor lashed out at him for not casting her in Devdas: ‘She said I don’t know how to make films’

“From my childhood, my memory of my favourite films was directed by the one and only Yash Chopra… His name was synonymous with romance,” Mukerji said recalling the images of women in white chiffon sarees framed against the backdrop of snow-covered mountains.

“These were all part of Yash Chopra movies that were engraved in my mind from childhood. Chandni and Lamhe being my all-time favourites,” the actor said in a statement.

The actor, known for her roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli, Mardaani and Hitchki, also features in The Romantics, which became the top trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its release.

Mukerji said Chopra created aspirational characters, who were also believable at the same time.”I truly believe it had to do a lot with Pam Aunty’s (Pamela Chopra) influence in his life that drove him to write such beautiful parts for women. I have always been in awe of how he presented his heroines on screen, and secretly always wished to be the quintessential ‘Yash Chopra heroine'”

Advertisement
Also read |When Rani Mukerji asked Aamir Khan for an autograph but was left heartbroken: ‘He was really rude to me’

“In Yash uncle’s films, the women always had an equal part or even slightly better part than the men. It speaks volumes about him as a filmmaker that he always listened to his heart rather than conforming to the norms. His immense respect for women always showed in the way he presented his heroines.”

Mukerji said in real life, Chopra was “down to earth, humble, jovial and respectful”.

“He had a great sense of humour! He was always the favourite person at any get-together or function. He had this magnetic energy that always drew all of us towards him, he was full of life and always fun to be around. He never brought his towering personality of being ‘The Yash Chopra’ with him at any instance,” the actor said.

Also Read
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
Sidharth Malhotra
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani clicked at Mumbai airport, f...
hera pheri
Inside photo from Hera Pheri 3 sets emerges online, Akshay Kumar poses wi...
pathaan box office
Pathaan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer gives tough ...
Advertisement

The Romantics has been directed by Smriti Mundhra of Indian Matchmaking fame and features 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF. The docu-series also features a rare interview with Aditya Chopra.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 18:16 IST
Next Story

Barca defense need to be wary of Marcus Rashford at peak of his prowess in Round of 16 game at Old Trafford

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close