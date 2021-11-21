Rani Mukerji on financial instability in Bollywood: ‘Being from a film family does not always speak of any privilege’

Rani Mukerji reprises the role of Vimmi “Babli” Saluja in Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to 2005’s Bunty Aur Babli. In a recent interview, she detailed the trials and tribulations she experienced before making it big in the film industry.

She said that despite belonging to a reputed family with strong connections to the world of cinema — her father Ram Mukherjee was a film director and her mother, Krishna Mukherjee, was a playback singer — she was not exactly privileged.

Read Bunty Aur Babli2's review | Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji kindle the old spark

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rani explained that back in the day, belonging to a film family did not guarantee wealth. People would sell their homes just to release their films, and producers would be “left on the roads” because they didn’t have money. “Being from a film family does not always speak of any privilege,” she said. “People are poor also, they come from humble backgrounds,” she added.

Rani debuted in the film industry in 1996 with her father’s Bengali film Biyer Phool. In the same year, she debuted in Hindi cinema with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, in which she was cast by noted producer Salim Akhtar. Rani claimed that “Salim uncle” did not cast her because she was “somebody’s daughter, somebody’s niece.” She was cast, she said, probably because he noticed a “spark” in her.

“I was chosen because he thought I probably had the spark to be able to face the camera. And I did have to give an audition. The director and the DOP [director of photography] liked the way I looked, and Salim uncle was confident enough. All actors who make it big in the industry are newcomers when they start off, and they start somewhere. It was the same case with me. I started and I worked on myself and worked hard. I am happy that today I have fans who support me through thick and thin.”