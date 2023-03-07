Rani Mukerji on people pulling her down for her voice: ‘If I really believed what people thought..’

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has spent 26 successful years in the Hindi film industry after starting with the drama, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. When she started her acting career, people had doubts about her voice. Even her Ghulam co-actor Aamir Khan convinced her to let the makers get her dialogues dubbed by a voice artist. But Mukerji eventually put her foot down and decided to dub her dialogues.

Mukerji, who is awaiting the release of her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, recently shared how she only took constructive criticism and paid no heed to criticism which came with an agenda during her career. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Mardaani actor said, “If I really believed what people thought about my voice, then my voice would not have been loved by millions of people. If I hadn’t put my foot down and dubbed my own films…people today recognise me by my voice. Not many people thought that my voice could become so special.”

Mukerji, who carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry, has lived life on her terms as she “believes in creating her own belief and sticking to it.” She is not deterred by people’s opinions about her because, “If I start looking at that, I will have to start living for other people rather than myself.”

Mukerji, who is known for her roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli, Mardaani and Hitchki, added, “If there is a criticism which can be constructive, I will take that. But if there is a criticism only because there is agenda behind it, you can understand it and you don’t need to pay heed to it.”

Commenting on how things have improved for women in the film industry, the actor said, “Things are changing for the better,” but added that situation is different for different people.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji’s next, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, will hit the theaters on March 17. The film’s trailer has been received well by the audience.