Rani Mukerji: Mardaani 2 will tackle a very real and alarming subject

Actor Rani Mukerji, who made her comeback with Hichki in 2018, is shooting for the sequel of her action-drama Mardaani, which released in 2014. Recently, the actor said in an interview that the sequel will be ‘very real, very alarming to audiences and make them aware of what’s happening in and around our lives.’

“In Hichki, they (audience) came to know about the symptoms of Tourette’s which not many people knew in India. With Mardaani we got to tell people how the menace of child trafficking exists in our lives even though we don’t want to see it but it is rampant around us. In Mardaani 2, we will again tackle a subject that will be shocking; it will show something very real, very alarming to audiences and make them aware of what’s happening in and around our lives,” she said in a report of ANI.

Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, the writer of the first film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Rani is basking in the success of Hichki, which did a good business in China.

“They understood each and every emotion of the film. They knew about the film, they had seen the film so there was a lot of positivity everywhere I went. It was surprising because I knew that Indian films are popular but to what degree, I found it when I went there,” Rani told PTI.