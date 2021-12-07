scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway gets a release date

Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

December 7, 2021
December 7, 2021 4:39:32 pm
Rani Mukerji, Mrs Chatterjee Vs NorwayRani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will hit the theaters next year. (Photo: EmmayEntertain/Twitter, yrf/Twitter)

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji-led film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is set to release theatrically next year on May 20, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Billed as an untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country, the movie is based on a true incident that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Both the production houses announced the release date on their respective Twitter handles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Rani Mukerji on her 25 years in Hindi films: 'You have to do films and roles that you can pull off at your age'

“With the odds against her, this mother must fight it all and more to be strong for her children! Inspired by a true story, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway starring #RaniMukherji releases in theatres on Friday, May 20th 2022!,” the post read.

The movie is directed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame.

The team commenced shooting for the film in August this year and wrapped it in October.

Mukerji’s last big screen outing was Yash Raj Films’ November release Bunty Aur Babli 2.

