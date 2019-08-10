Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 to release on December 13

The sequel to Rani Mukerji starrer 2014 crime thriller Mardaani finally has a release date. The Gopi Puthran directorial will hit the screens on December 13, 2019. The first installment was directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

In Mardaani, Mukerji played the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a cop whose interest in the case of a kidnapped teenage girl leads her to investigate into the racket of human trafficking by organised crime cartels. Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saanand Verma played supporting roles. The film was acclaimed by critics and also proved to be a box office success.

In the sequel, Rani reprises the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film will have her locking horns with a 21-year-old villain who is described as “pure evil.” Produced by Aditya Chopra like the original, Mardaani 2 went on floors in March this year.

Rani had spoken to ANI earlier about the film and said, “In Hichki, they (audience) came to know about the symptoms of Tourette’s which not many people knew in India. With Mardaani we got to tell people how the menace of child trafficking exists in our lives even though we don’t want to see it but it is rampant around us. In Mardaani 2, we will again tackle a subject that will be shocking; it will show something very real, very alarming to audiences and make them aware of what’s happening in and around our lives.”

Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2018 film Hichki.