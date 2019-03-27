Rani Mukerji starts shooting for Mardaani 2, see first look

Rani Mukerji delivered an outstanding performance in Mardaani, and the actor is now set to shoot for the film’s sequel. In Mardaan 2, Rani will be seen as a Superintendent of Police who is locked in a vicious battle with a 21-year-old merciless villain.

Rani played Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in 2016 film Mardaani, fighting against child trafficking and drugs.

As Mardaani 2 went on floors, the first look of Rani was revealed by the makers.

In the film, Rani will be locked in a game of cat and mouse with the villain who is extremely clever and knows no mercy or empathy. Rani started shooting for Mardaani 2 on March 26 in Mumbai.

Mardaani had Tahir Raj Bhasin playing the main antagonist. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani was helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and also starred Jisshu Sengupta and Saanand Verma. Whereas, Mardaani 2 will be helmed by debutant Gopi Puthran, writer of the first Mardaani film.

Mardaani 2 is produced by Aditya Chopra.