Inside Rani Mukerji, Kajol’s sindoor khela festivities. Watch video

Rani Mukerji celebrated Durga Puja with family and friends on Wednesday. The actor participated in ‘Sindoor Khela’ on Puja’s 10th day or Dashami where women colour each other with vermillion. Kajol was also seen at the pandal.
A video from the Puja pandal has Rani enjoying the festival. She also waved to the fans who cheered for the actor.
Kajol’s sister and actor Tanishaa Mukerji also treated us with many inside photos from the puja celebration. Sharing a series of pictures, Tanishaa wrote, “Sindoor Khela 😍❤️ #happydussehra #durgapuja2022.”
Others seen in the photos with Kajol, Rani and Tanishaa were Hrishitaa Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherji.
See all photos from Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, and Tanishaa Mukerji’s puja celebration:
Earlier we saw Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and also Sumona Chakravarti paying a visit to the puja pandal.