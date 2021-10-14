Rani Mukerji, Kajol exude elegance as they visit Durga Puja pandal on Navami, see photos

Actor Kajol has been in a festive mode and is celebrating the festival of Durga Puja with much vigour. She once again visited the Durga Puja pandal on Thursday. Her cousin and actor Rani Mukerji was also spotted at the puja pandal. Both the actors exuded elegance as they arrived to offer their prayers to the deity.

Rani Mukerji looked every bit gorgeous in her yellow saree which she accessorised with matching bangles and a Kundan necklace. Kajol opted for a green saree. She left her hair loose and completed the look with bangles and a statement necklace. She looked absolutely stunning as she smiled for the cameras.

Kajol shared her look for the day on Instagram. She wrote, “Day 3 . #shubhonavami #blessingstoall #jaimadurga.” Her sister Tanisha loved the look as she commented on the photo with a heart emoji.

Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja Pandal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja Pandal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol struck a pose with her family members. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol struck a pose with her family members. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rani Mukerji looked lovely as she celebrated Durga Puja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji looked lovely as she celebrated Durga Puja. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol wore a green saree as she visited Durga Puja pandal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol wore a green saree as she visited Durga Puja pandal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Kajol had recently announced her next project. Sharing a picture with Revathi, Kajol announced that the film will be directed by the veteran actor. “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called ‘The Last Hurrah’. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES!” she shared on Instagram.

Rani Mukerji had announced her new film on her 43rd birthday this year. She will be next seen in a film titled Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. It is described as “an untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country.” The movie is helmed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame.

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji had said in a statement, “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience, and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time, and I immediately decided to do this special film.”

The actor is awaiting the release of her film Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is scheduled to hit the theaters on November 19.