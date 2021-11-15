Rani Mukerji: It was amazing to see Adira’s reaction to Bunty Aur Babli 2

Rani Mukerji is all set to entertain fans with Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shravari Wagh, will hit cinema halls on November 19. The actor recently revealed that her daughter Adira ‘thoroughly loved’ Bunty Aur Babli 2.

In a statement, the 43-year-old shared that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is special to her for many reasons. “Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am I working with Saif after years, but what’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved,” she shared.

Rani went on to state that it was the most prized moment for her to see her five-year-old enjoying her performance. “Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I‘m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me.”

Rani Mukerji married filmmaker Aditya Chopra in 2014. They welcomed Adira the following year.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V. Sharma. It is a sequel to the 2005 Shaad Ali-directed blockbuster, which featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.