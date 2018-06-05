Rani Mukerji’s Hichki to be screened at Shanghai film fest

Rani Mukerji’s comeback movie makes it to Shanghai film fest. Rani Mukerji’s comeback movie makes it to Shanghai film fest.

Actress Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki will be screened as part of The Belt and Road Week at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The Bollywood film’s director Siddharth Malhotra says it is an honour and a big opportunity.

“I am absolutely looking forward to presenting Hichki at The Belt and Road Film Week at Shanghai International Film Festival. It’s a huge honour and a big opportunity and I am very grateful that they have included our film,” Malhotra said in a statement. “I am also thrilled and touched at the love and applause Hichki has brought us. Rani and the kids take most of the credit for its victory on-screen, and I think Hichki will take her to a whole new global audience,” Malhotra added.

Hichki focuses on a determined teacher dealing with Tourette syndrome. The critically acclaimed film is an adaptation of the 2008 film Front of The Class. The American film was adapted from the US-based motivational speaker Brad Cohen’s autobiography, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had. Rani Mukerji, who carried Hichki entirely on her shoulders made her comeback on the silver screen with it.

Recently, while speaking to indianexpress.com, Rani Mukerji said this about portraying specially-abled people: “I connect with the specially-abled. What I love about them is that they are very spirited and confident, unlike how people perceive them to be. They know that there is something that god has taken away from them, but their other senses are way too strong compared to any one of us. That is the core I like to touch emotionally with the characters I play. If you see Michelle McNally, she is very spirited, so is Naina Mathur, and she doesn’t see her disability as a roadblock.

Hichki will be screened on June 16 as part of the festival’s opening day. Malhotra will interact with members of the audience after the screening.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App