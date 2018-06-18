Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki receives standing ovation at Shanghai International Film Festival

Rani Mukherjee’s comeback movie Hichki receives standing ovation at Shanghai Film Fest. Rani Mukherjee’s comeback movie Hichki receives standing ovation at Shanghai Film Fest.

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki recently received a standing ovation at Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

The film, which featured Rani playing a woman struggling with Tourette’s syndrome, was screened on day one of the festival on June 16.

Hichki director Siddharth Malhotra was present at the showcase of the movie.

“What an honour and an overwhelming feeling when your work gets a standing ovation from a foreign audience who simply watches a film with subtitles and gets moved to tears/laughter…

“Thank you Shanghai #siff2018 at the festival for this experience, from the entire team of #hichki @yrf,” Malhotra tweeted.

He also shared a collage of photos from the event.

Hichki was screened as part of The Belt and Road Week in China at the festival.

The film, based Brad Cohen’s autobiography Front of the Class : How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had, released on March 23.

