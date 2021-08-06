Rani Mukerji heads to an international destination for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway shoot

Rani Mukerji said Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is "a story of true human resilience". (Photo: Avinash Gowarikar)

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji on Friday left India for an international destination to start shooting her next film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Rani has left India today. She will be shooting a major chunk of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in an international destination that hasn’t been disclosed yet. She is set to start shooting the film in the next couple of days. Rani will be out of the country for over a month for this shoot. She has been waiting to start this project which is extremely close to her heart.”

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway revolves around a mother’s battle against an entire country. The movie is helmed by Ashima Chibber of Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame.

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji had said in a statement, “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience, and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time, and I immediately decided to do this special film.”

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will be Rani’s first film after 2019’s Mardaani 2. The project is being produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Rani Mukerji is currently awaiting the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2, which has been delayed due to the pandemic.