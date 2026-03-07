Rani Mukerji exits Akshay Kumar’s Oh My Goddess after creative differences with director Amit Rai: report

Fans would have seen two much-loved actors — Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar — together in Oh My Goddess, the upcoming third installment in the OMG franchise. However, it was earlier reported that Rani had not signed the film and was only involved in initial conversation. Now, a new report has emerged claiming that the pre-production of the film was in full swing, but, creative differences arose between Rani and the film’s director Amit Rai, which led to Rani’s exit from the project.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Rani Mukerji was indeed part of Oh My Goddess but exited the project due to creative differences with Amit Rai. Sources told the website that she had a “certain way of looking at the script and expected Amit to follow her experience.” But Amit had a “strong counter perspective.” Since the two could not land on the same page, Rani chose to exit the project. The report also mentioned that despite the differences Rani “loved the script”. The makers are now looking to cast another female actor in the role.