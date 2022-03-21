Rani Mukerji celebrates birthday with close friends Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra. See photos

It is Rani Mukerji‘s birthday today, and the beloved actor celebrated the special day with some of her close friends at a bash hosted by designer Manish Malhotra.

The party also saw actor Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant in attendance.

Rani Mukerji sizzled in a yellow dress which she matched with a dark pink shade of lipstick.

Vaibhavi Merchant shared a photo of herself and Rani. She wrote on it, “Happy birthday my jigripie.” Manish Malhotra shared some photos of himself, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji. One picture of Manish and Rani featured the text, “Happy Birthday my dearest,” along with several pink heart emojis. Manish also shared a photo of himself and Anil Kapoor at the party.

Casting director Shanoo Sharma also wished Rani as she shared images of herself, the birthday girl and Vaibhavi.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. She has Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in her kitty.