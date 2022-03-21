scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 21, 2022
Must Read

Rani Mukerji celebrates 44th birthday, calls Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway a film close to her heart

As Rani Mukerji turns 44, she shared how her journey in the industry has been 'exhilarating' and hopes that the next few years will bring her more brilliant scripts.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 21, 2022 12:37:50 pm
rani mukerjiRani Mukerji turns 44 today. (Photo: Avinash Gowarikar)

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 44th birthday today. On her big day, the actor shared how she is looking forward to picking more exciting projects and find movies that are about ‘hope and love’. Sharing that her journey in cinema has been ‘exhilarating’, she hopes it remains the same in the coming years.

“I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the best minds in the form of directors, producers, actors and technicians who have pushed me to excel on-screen and reinvent myself every single time. I want to continue doing that with every project because I always want to push my boundaries to see where I land. I always knew that my journey will be tough but I sailed through the last 25 years with the audience’s love by my side and my hard work and perseverance,” she shared in a statement.

Also Read |When Aamir Khan admitted that he made a ‘huge mistake’ by dubbing Rani Mukerji’s voice in Ghulam

Rani Mukerji further spoke about how she never accepted to be typecast or fitted in a mould. She shared that she’s always tried to be part of meaningful films with a very strong female protagonist at the centre of the story. The actor added, “I wanted to be a part of good films with important stories about Indian women. There have been times where I have been blessed with films that have worked and some that missed to make a mark with the audience but I think that’s the best part about our industry. You win some and lose some and that helps you to grow from strength to strength to carve a special place as an individual artist in a cutthroat industry like ours.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor next up has Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway in her kitty, a film which she says is very ‘close to her heart’. She added that she hopes it will resonate with every Indian the way it did for her and her team.

Also Read |When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and sent a message to Rani Mukerji: ‘I miss you…’

Calling it an ‘incredible story of human resilience’ Rani added, “I’m very emotionally invested in this story as it connected with me as an actor and a mother. These are stories that need to be told! I really hope my next few years in cinema are studded with more brilliant scripts. I am hungry for them because these films not only entertain audiences but also deliver a great message to people. I want to do movies that are about hope and love.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 21: Latest News

Advertisement