Rani Mukerji buys plush new apartment for this much, is now a neighbour of Tiger Shroff and Hardik Pandya

Actor Rani Mukerji has recently invested in plush property in Mumbai’s Khar area. With the new buy, the Hichki actor is now a neighbour of Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and cricketers Hardik and Kunal Pandya.

According to reports, Rani has bought a 4+3 BHK flat in a gated community that is slowly becoming a celebrity hub. The property was apparently registered last month.

Her new pad will have an unhampered view of the Arabian Sea. Rani’s flat, nested in a 22-storey highrise, is a 3545 sq ft 4+3 bhk apartment with an alluring sea view. It was reportedly priced at Rs 7.12 crore. The building has amenities like multiple car parks, an outdoor fitness station, artificial rock-climbing area and a star gazing deck.

On the work front Rani will be seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, for which she has flown to an international destination. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will be Rani’s first film after 2019’s Mardaani 2. The project is being produced by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. The actor currently awaiting the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 also starring Saif Ali Khan, which has been delayed due to the pandemic.