Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan greet each other warmly, stir up old speculation

Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji greeted each other at Durga Puja celebrations recently, reigniting the imagination of fans who began speculating about them online.

Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan were joined by Ayan Mukerji, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

Jaya Bachchan made a rare public appearance over the weekend, when she participated in Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai, alongside Kajol. But what caught fans’ attention was her interaction with Rani Mukerji. Rani was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jaya’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, many years ago.

A clip of their warm interaction has been widely circulated online, eventually making it to Reddit, where it is being further dissected. The video shows Rani and Jaya embracing each other, as Rani whispers something in her ear. Jaya is then guided away by director Ayan Mukerji. Uncovering yet another layer to this meet-up, one fan wrote, “Forget Rani, is Ayan really holding hands of Jaya Bachchan. Finally some signs of peace between Ayan and AB.” The fan was probably making a reference to Amitabh Bachchan’s rumoured fallout with Ayan during the making of Brahmastra, a film that he features in prominently but did not promote.

Rani and Abhishek had worked together in several films, such as Bunty Aur Babli, Yuva, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. However, Abhishek didn’t return for last year’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which Rani starred alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Abhishek’s Bluffmaster co-star Priyanka Chopra had revealed on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal that she once stole his phone and texted Rani. “I was just being mean. I wrote a message (to Rani) saying ‘I miss you, where have you been? You wanna?'” she said. Rani had written back, “Hi AB, what is wrong with you?”

Abhishek married Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007, and they welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Rani married film producer Aditya Chopra in 2014. They welcomed daughter Adira in 2015.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 11:17:46 am
