Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are absolutely ecstatic: Raja Mukerji

Rani’s brother Raja Mukerji said, “The mood in the entire family is absolutely joyous and fantastic. Both Rani and Adi are absolutely ecstatic.” Rani’s brother Raja Mukerji said, “The mood in the entire family is absolutely joyous and fantastic. Both Rani and Adi are absolutely ecstatic.”

It’s celebration time for the Chopra and Mukerji family as actress Rani Mukerji and producer Aditya Chopra became proud parents of a baby girl named Adira. Sharing his joy with The Indian Express.com was Rani’s brother Raja Mukerji who said, “The mood in the entire family is absolutely joyous and fantastic. Both Rani and Adi are absolutely ecstatic.” (Read: Rani Mukerji gives birth to a baby girl, couple name her Adira)

For the Chopras, Adira is the first child to be welcomed home after Uday Chopra. “Pam aunty is delighted because this is the first baby after Uday Chopra to be born in the Chopra family. So, the long wait has now come to an end.” (PICS: Rani Mukerji welcomes baby girl Adira)

Raja Mukerji, who is yet to take the baby in his arms, also echoed his delight at the name chosen. “Adira rhymes with both Aditya and Rani’s names. There couldn’t have been a more beautiful name for the baby,” said Raja.

Here’s wishing both Rani and Aditya happy parenting days ahead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd