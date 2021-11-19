Rani Mukerji says she was afraid of falling in love with Aamir Khan: ‘I refused to look in his eyes’

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji made a splash at the movies in the late 90s and when the early ’00s rolled around, Rani was the reigning queen of Bollywood. So when she recently appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show on Sony TV to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2, she gave her audience a sneak peek into her early days of Bollywood.

Upon being asked if she has ever gotten nervous in front of a senior actor, Rani mentioned that while working in films like Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she was quite nervous to romance Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on-screen. Rani said, “I was 16-17 at the time. I had seen Aamir and Shah Rukh on the big screen. Unko Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak mein dekh ke.. dil aise dhadka tha. Aur Shah Rukh ko Dilwale Dulhania mein dekh ke.. bohot aise.. matlab aise hota hai na ki young crush (After seeing him in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, my heart would beat faster. And seeing Shah Rukh in Dilwale Dulhania, I had a young crush).” She also called SRK ‘romance’.

She then revealed that she was scared to look into Aamir’s eyes as she was afraid that she would fall in love with him. “When I got a chance to do a romantic scene with him (Aamir) in Ghulam, I kept staring at his shoelaces. Mujhe aise darr lag raha tha ki aise aankhon mein dekh lu toh pyaar na ho jaye.” Kapil was really amazed at Rani’s revelations and she added that Aamir taught her to romance on-screen and he taught her so well that she can even romance a tree now.

The Hum Tum actor then shared an anecdote from the set of Veer Zaara where she was playing a lawyer to Shah Rukh Khan’s Veer. In the film, Preity Zinta was playing SRK’s love interest while she and the actor had sort of a father-daughter relationship as she played his lawyer. It was hard for him and Rani to maintain a straight face during their scene. She said that it ultimately took late Yash Chopra’s intervention to stop laughing.“Ab main Shah Rukh ke saath scene karoon toh mujhe unki aankhon mein dekh ke romance karna hai. Ab woh nahi kar sakte kyunki mujhe pita wali feeling laani hai, unko beti wali feeling laani hai, aur woh ho hi nahi rahi hai humse. Finally, Yash uncle scolded us so much that we got nervous and vowed to do it properly (If I do a scene with Shah Rukh, I want to look into his eyes and romance him. That’s not possible because we have to evoke a father-daughter feeling and we both could not do that),” she said.

Rani is starring alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in Bunty Aur Babli 2.