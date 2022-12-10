Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira turns seven: Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Rekha attend birthday bash

Actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira turned seven on Friday. The couple hosted a bash to celebrate Adira’s special day. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Rekha, Tusshar Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty who came along with her children, son Viaan and daughter Samisha, were spotted entering the party.

A video of the guests coming in for the bash has surfaced on the internet as a paparazzo account posted a clip captured at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Films studio on its social media handle. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

While Shilpa brought her kids along, we couldn’t see Karan Johar’s twins, new mommy Sonam was also seen making a solo appearance, so was Maarrich actor Tusshar.

Both Rani and Aditya have been very protective of their daughter’s privacy and have not revealed her face to the public. Rani and Aditya tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed Adira in 2015. Adira’s name is an amalgamation of Aditya and Rani’s names.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, her next film, Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will release in March, next year. Aditya Chopra, on the other hand, has been busy with the Broadway musical based on his 1995 Bollywood film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) in the US.