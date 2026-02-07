Rang De Basanti team reunites for special screening as film celebrates 20 years; Soha Ali Khan says ‘few were missed’ as R Madhavan gives it a miss

Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and more reunited to celebrate 20 years of Rang De Basanti.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 7, 2026
Rang De BasantiThe cast of Rang De Basanti at the special screening.
Without a doubt, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti is one of the most loved films to come out of Bollywood. Led by an ensemble cast, the story of a group of college students leading a revolution for change really struck a chord with the audiences. The film recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and a special screening was organised to honour the people involved. Most of the cast attended the screening, including Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan. R Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman and Kirron Kher were not present at the event.

The entire group wore matching hoodies that had been made just for the screening, and they posed together outside the theatre. Producers Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur were also present, along with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

ALSO READ: Rang De Basanti turns 20: Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a video of the cast cutting cake along with the director and producers. She also posted two pictures side by side, where one was from during the filming of Rang De Basanti, and the other from the event. She wrote in the caption, “20 years later – we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Fans of the film flooded social media with throwback clips and stills from the film. Many even reposted the pictures from the 10-year reunion of the film, where Aamir could be seen addressing the crowd inside the theatre. Some fans compiled the messages posted by some of the cast members during the CAA protests. This included posts from Soha, Kunal, Siddharth, and Atul, who all wrote lengthy paragraphs during the protests.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nitish (@paparazzi_pro_)

In the videos that were posted online, Aamir could be seen posing alone for the photographs with Ronnie, and the cast of the film surprised them from behind, as they had all already arrived. Sharman arrived with his wife, Prerana Chopra, while Mehra arrived with his two children, Bhairavi and Vedant.

