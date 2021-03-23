Randhir Kapoor pens heartfelt post for brothers Rishi, Rajiv: ‘Hope you both are happy wherever you are’

Randhir Kapoor seldom takes to social media, the veteran actor on Monday shared on his Instagram how much he misses his late brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Sharing a picture of his brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir wrote a heartfelt post, “Will always miss my darling brothers. Hope you both are happy wherever you are.”

The Kapoor clan has had a tough year as both Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor passed away within months of each other. After a long battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 67. He was last seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out. Rajiv Kapoor, who was only 58, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on February 9, 2021. His last film with Ajay Devgn — Toolsidas Junior, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar is scheduled to release later this year.

Not only his brothers, Randhir Kapoor is also mourning the death of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died in October 2018, and his sister Ritu Nanda who died in January 2020.

Randhir Kapoor made his social media debut only last year and has been sharing pictures of his family and his daughters – Karishma and Kareena Kapoor too. He has also rejoiced the birth of Kareena’s second son in February.