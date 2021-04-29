Randhir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Updated: April 29, 2021 6:11:19 pm
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. A statement from the hospital’s CEO and Executive Director, Dr Santosh Shetty has confirmed the news.
The statement reads, “Veteran Actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for Covid 19 Treatment last night. His condition remains Stable.”
74-year-old actor Randhir Kapoor was reportedly taken to the hospital on Wednesday night following some breathing issues. His Covid-19 report came in positive today.
