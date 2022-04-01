Randhir Kapoor says he doesn’t have dementia, doesn’t know why nephew Ranbir Kapoor would make such a claim

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor had recently shared that his uncle Randhir Kapoor ‘is going through an early stage of dementia’ but Randhir has now said that this is untrue. When asked why Ranbir would say something like this, the veteran actor said, “Ranbir ki marzi.”

Randhir told ETimes that he is perfectly fine, and had COVID-19 some time ago. He said, “Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine.” He added that he was recently in Goa with filmmaker Rahul Rawail.

Ranbir has been actively promoting his late father Rishi Kapoor’s last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, and it was during the promotions of the film that the Brahmastra actor expressed concern about his uncle. He told NDTV, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away mid-way through the shoot of Sharmaji Namkeen. Later, Paresh Rawal stepped in to help complete the film. Ranbir told Film Companion that there was a conversation about him completing his father’s last work under prosthetics, but that did not materialise. “I would have just completed it and it would have been the sentiment of a son completing his father’s work but what Paresh ji brought in, I think we all got really lucky and very grateful that an actor of that calibre agreed to play one character,” he said.

The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Sheeba Chadha, among others, in pivotal roles.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, “Rishi Kapoor is truly namkeen in this film, showing us how it is done, light on his feet, light in his eyes, a will to live. Jeena isi ka naam hai.”