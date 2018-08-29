Randhir Kapoor on RK Studio sale: It’s more an emotional loss than a monetary loss

Randhir Kapoor during a photo shoot at RK Studio, Chembur, Mumbai (Photo: Express Archive) Randhir Kapoor during a photo shoot at RK Studio, Chembur, Mumbai (Photo: Express Archive)

The decision of selling the iconic RK Studio has left the Kapoor family and fans of the late legendary actor Raj Kapoor disheartened. But Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor think that it is the need of the hour to sell the studio which produced films like Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Mera Naam Joker (1970) and Bobby (1973) among others.

“Yes, it’s (RK Studio) up for sale. We have not decided on anything else. It’s not economically viable for us to set up a new studio. We had to dismantle the entire place after the fire. It’s, even more, an emotional loss than a monetary loss. We have lost the entire memorabilia of Raj Kapoor. Whatever Raj Kapoor had built has been burnt down. Everything is gone,” Randhir Kapoor told Quint.

A few months back, a major fire broke out at RK Studios on the sets of reality TV show Super Dancer 2. Though there were no casualties reported, invaluable RK Films memorabilia including costumes worn by actors such as Vyjanthimala, Nargis and Aishwarya Rai was destroyed. The famous studio was founded by Raj Kapoor in 1948.

Randhir also added, “With the state of the roads and traffic today, no actor comes to Chembur to shoot in this studio. They would rather go to Film City. So, with a very heavy heart, we have decided to let it go. My whole family is very sad, but there’s no other way.”

