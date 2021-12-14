Randhir Kapoor provides health update for Kareena Kapoor, says he offered to take Taimur and Jeh

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed on Monday that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She shared the update on social media and said that she has isolated herself. Her friend Amrita Arora also tested positive for the virus; the two had partied together recently. Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor, confirmed that his daughter is feeling healthy and said that he had offered to look after her children, Taimur and Jehangir, while she recovers.

On Sunday, Kareena experienced body ache and mild fever following which she got herself tested for the coronavirus. Talking to ETimes, Randhir provided a health update: “She is currently in home quarantine, so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay.”

So far, 30 of Kareena and Amrita’s high-risk contacts have been traced and their Covid-19 test results are expected on Tuesday. As per protocol, their houses have been sealed, BMC officials said.

Sharing her health update, Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Not just Kareena and Amrita, Maheep Kapoor has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated.”

Recently, Kareena and Amrita attended a few parties and public events. BMC officials are also investigating if the two actors have come in contact with any international travellers from at-risk countries.