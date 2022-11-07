Randhir Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s baby: ‘My brother Rishi Kapoor must be delighted in heaven’

Randhir Kapoor is a happy uncle. On Sunday, when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to a baby girl, the veteran actor said he was overjoyed with the good news in the family.

Alia Bhatt delivered the baby at 12.05 PM on Sunday, with Ranbir, her mother-actor Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law actor Neetu Kapoor by her side.

In an interview with ETimes, Randhir Kapoor said the couple has brought the family immense happiness. Randhir, blessing Ranbir and Alia, said he was elated that they have been blessed with a daughter.

“My brother Rishi Kapoor must be delighted in heaven. We Kapoors want everyone to be happy,” Randhir added. Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had announced the arrival of their daughter through a social media post, with a digital sketch of a lion, lioness and a cub.

“And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia,” the post had read.

On Sunday night, as Neetu was leaving the HN Reliance hospital, the actor gave an update on Alia Bhatt’s health and said that she was doing well. “Alia is first class, absolutely ok, everything is ok,” she said.

When asked who does the baby girl look like, the actor said, “Abhi choti hai, so abhi pata nahi. Aaj hi to huyi hai.” (She is too small as of now to say that. So, I don’t know. She was just born today.)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot this year in April after being in a relationship for over four years.