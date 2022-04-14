Randhir Kapoor is missing late brother Rishi Kapoor on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding day: ‘Hope he would have been here’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married in a low-key ceremony at their residence in Pali Hill on Thursday, in the presence of their closest friends and family members. The couple’s wedding is taking place just a few days before the second death anniversary of Ranbir’s father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. On the occasion, Rishi’s older brother Randhir said that they are “missing him more.”

Randhir, who was clicked arriving at the wedding venue earlier today, told Hindustan Times, “We are all so happy that they are getting married today. It is a very happy and joyous moment for us. To be honest, everyone is emotional today as well.”

Rishi Kapoor, with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt) Rishi Kapoor, with Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

Randhir added, “It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia starting this new chapter. Hope Rishi would have been here to witness this moment. I am missing him so much today.”

A few weeks ago, during the promotions of Rishi’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir had said that his uncle Randhir has dementia. Ranbir told NDTV, “My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, and he came to me after the film, said, ‘Tell dad that he is amazing, and where is he, let’s call him’. Art crosses boundaries of medical conditions… And a good piece of storytelling really embodies that.”

Randhir later denied this. When asked why Ranbir would say so, the veteran actor told ETimes, “Ranbir ki marzi.” Rishi Kapoor died after a long battle with cancer on April 30, 2020.