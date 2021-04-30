Randhir Kapoor: Lost my darlings Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor within 10 months, 2020 was the worst time in my life

On Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary, his elder brother, former actor Randhir Kapoor remembered the late star, whom he called ‘his Chintu’. In an interview with a leading daily Randhir remembered brothers Rishi and Rajiv, anecdotes from their childhood and how the family dealt with losing four members in less then two years. — mother Krishna Raj Kapoor died in October 2019, Ritu Nanda in January 2020, Rishi Kapoor in April 2020 and Rajiv Kapoor in February 2021.

In an interview to Times of India, Randhir said the brothers were true blue Punjabis when they would be together. “When we were talking to each other fondly, people around us felt that we were fighting. But, we didn’t mind that; we thought it was a part of the game. We three were typical Punjabis who were loud, boisterous. I miss those days so much!” he said.

Randhir, who has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday also shared that Rishi was looking forward to full recovery from his disease and was excited to move to their new house Krishna Raj in Bandra. He said, “Krishna Raj is being made into 17-18 floors, and all the floors will be with Rishi’s family; it’s not for sale. One floor will be a gym, one floor will be the servants’ rooms… he was building it in that manner. He was also very happy about the many acting offers he was getting.”

Happy about Neetu Kapoor starting work again, Randhir says, “They are family to me. I feel sorry for them. Neetu lost a loving husband, and Ranbir and Riddhima, a loving father. It is good that Neetu went on to do a film (Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo); she kept herself busy.”

A sombre Randhir is still grieving the loss of his family members. He says, “The last year has been a very sad time in my life. ‘Sad’ is really a modest word here; ‘worst’ would be apt. In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers- Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and Chimpoo (Rajiv Kapoor). Also, I lost my mother (Krishna Kapoor) and sister (Ritu Nanda) in the last two-and-a-half years. We–my three brothers and two sisters–were extremely close to each other. Chintu, Chimpoo, and I interacted with each other every day. Chimpoo lived with me and Chintu either came to the office on the days that he wasn’t shooting or spoke to me on the phone. We didn’t need anybody when we three were together. We were a very happy circus by ourselves. We were a robust crowd! All that is over. There’s not a single day that I don’t think about them. One year may have passed but there’s not a single day that I don’t think about them. Life will never be the same again.