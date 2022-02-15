Kapoors celebrate Randhir’s 75th birthday: Kareena, Karisma share photos from the party

Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday and on the special day, the entire Kapoor clan got together for lunch. His daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos from the celebration on their social media handles.

One photo features the entire clan as they pose around Randhir and his wife, former actor Babita.

See photos from Randhir Kapoor’s celebration:

Kareena shared this photo on Instagram. Kareena shared this photo on Instagram.

Kapoor clan posed for a family photo. Kapoor clan posed for a family photo.

Kareena and Randhir’s photo from the party. Kareena and Randhir’s photo from the party.

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo. Neetu Kapoor shared this photo.

Neetu Kapoor also took to social media to share photos from the celebration. The actor wrote that she “missed Rishi” during the family celebration.

The photos shared by Kareena feature Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Tara Sutaria, and other family members.

Randhir Kapoor, known for his appearance in films like Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jawani Diwani among others, is the eldest of Raj Kapoor’s children. Randhir married Babita in 1971 but the couple separated after a few years.

In an earlier interview with TOI, Randhir had said, “My children are settled. In fact, both my daughters are wealthier than I am and I keep asking them to adopt me as their father, so that I can also be rich. I still meet Babita for dinner sometimes. We eat and laugh. That is the way we are.”