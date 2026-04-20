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Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram shares heartwarming glimpses of daughter Nyomica
Lin Laishram, wife of Randeep Hooda, shared a series of photos on social media, captioning the post 'life lately.'
Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram are embracing a beautiful new chapter of parenthood after welcoming their baby girl, Nyomica, in March 2026. Recently, Lin shared heartwarming glimpses of their life with their newborn on social media, offering fans an intimate peek into their journey as new parents.
Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their first child on March 10.
The post, captioned “Life lately,” featured a series of tender moments, including a selfie of Lin holding her daughter close and other glimpses of the baby, whose face was thoughtfully kept hidden to maintain privacy.
One particularly emotional frame captured Lin entering her home with her newborn after delivery, and her actor-husband, Randeep Hooda, can be seen besides her. Another showed the baby wrapped in a swaddle.
Lin shared a few more glimpses reflecting the tender joys of her life as a new mom.
See photos of new mom Lin Laishram:
View this post on Instagram
Marking over a month since Nyomica’s birth on April 10, the couple revealed her name with a heartfelt note, describing it as symbolising “Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky.”
View this post on Instagram
The couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were in a long-term relationship before making it official on Instagram in 2022. They later married in 2023 in a traditional ceremony at Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal.
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