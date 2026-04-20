Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram shares heartwarming glimpses of daughter Nyomica

Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their first child on March 10.

Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram are embracing a beautiful new chapter of parenthood after welcoming their baby girl, Nyomica, in March 2026. Recently, Lin shared heartwarming glimpses of their life with their newborn on social media, offering fans an intimate peek into their journey as new parents.

Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their first child on March 10.

The post, captioned “Life lately,” featured a series of tender moments, including a selfie of Lin holding her daughter close and other glimpses of the baby, whose face was thoughtfully kept hidden to maintain privacy.

One particularly emotional frame captured Lin entering her home with her newborn after delivery, and her actor-husband, Randeep Hooda, can be seen besides her. Another showed the baby wrapped in a swaddle.