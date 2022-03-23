Randeep Hooda to play Veer Savarkar in Mahesh Manjrekar directorial

Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday announced that he will play Veer Savarkar in Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Savarkar was a freedom fighter, social reformer, writer, poet, historian, political leader and philosopher. The announcement of the biopic was made on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs’ Day.

Sharing a photo, Randeep wrote, “Kuch kahaniyaan batayi jaati hai aur kuch jee jaati hain! Grateful, excited and honoured to be part of #SwatantraVeerSavarkar’s biopic.”

Calling it a challenging role, Randeep shared his happiness about showcasing Veer Savarkar’s story on celluloid. He said, “There are many heroes that have played their part in getting us our independence. However, not everyone has got their due. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is the most misunderstood, debated and influential of these unsung heroes and his story must be told. I am delighted to collaborate with Sandeep after Sarabjit for Swatantra Veer Savarkar.”

Mahesh Manjrekar said it is “the right time” to tell stories from our history that have remained “ignored” till date. “Swatantra Veer Savarkar will be an edgy cinematic narrative that will force us to revisit our history. I have been wanting to collaborate with Sandeep Singh, and I am glad that we are doing this film together,” he said.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.