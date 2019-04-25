Toggle Menu
Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s comic-thrillerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/randeep-hooda-to-play-a-cop-in-sanjay-leela-bhansali-next-5694185/

Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s comic-thriller

Randeep Hooda's film will mark the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, the scribe of films such as Mubarakan, Firangi and yet-to-be-released Saand Ki Aankh.

Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film deals with an issue that is considered a taboo in a small town. (Photo: Randeep Hooda/Instagram)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next production will feature actor Randeep Hooda in the role of a cop. The film has been described as a comic-thriller with a social message.

“The film is a thriller comedy. It is a rom-com. It has a social message and deals with an issue, that is considered taboo in small town.

“It has Randeep in the lead as a cop. He will be seen in a different avatar. It is not like Dabangg style cop. We are looking for the female lead,” sources close to the development said.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, the scribe of films such as Mubarakan, Firangi and yet-to-be-released Saand Ki Aankh. It will be produced by Bhansali’s banner.

Advertising

The project will go on floors by September or October and is likely to release in the first quarter of next year.

Bhansali is currently busy with his next directorial venture Inshallah, featuring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Randeep will next star in Imtiaz Ali’s remake of Love Aaj Kal, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Avengers Endgame writes new records at the worldwide box office
2 Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor to play a cop in this Irrfan Khan starrer
3 Bharat song Slow Motion: Salman Khan-Disha Patani take us back to circus days