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Randeep Hooda rejected Salman Khan’s advice to do ‘same kind of roles’: ‘It’s boring’
Randeep Hooda opens up about rejecting career advice from Salman Khan and his own father, explaining why he refuses to chase a predictable superstar persona.
Despite being an outsider with no prior connection to the film industry, actor Randeep Hooda bluntly rejected the career advice that Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars Bollywood has ever seen, gave him. Although his father also offered him similar advice, Randeep stated that following it would have eventually affected his love for acting, even if it brought him more success.
Why Randeep Hooda refused Salman Khan’s recipe for stardom
“His (Salman Khan’s) main advice was not to take on roles where I did not look heroic. It’s good advice… My father also says the same thing. Then, he said, ‘You should look the same and do the same kind of roles, which will help earn an image and become a star.’ I did not follow that advice because I’ve always felt that repeatedly playing the same thing is boring. And that’s something I never wanted to do,” the actor shared during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.
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Randeep further maintained that he takes people’s comments that no one can imitate him as a compliment. “That’s because you cannot pinpoint me. For every role, I speak in a different rhythm and intonation, and sometimes, my voice itself is different,” he noted. Admitting that, although being imitated by others can cement one’s persona and image, Randeep, however, said that isn’t what he aims for.
“I am not saying it’s not a great thing. But, how do you stay fresh over the years? Would you start sleepwalking through your roles? Would the gym become the only place where you practice? Hence, I didn’t follow his advice. However, you never know what lies in the future,” he added.
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Randeep Hooda has worked with Salman Khan on three films thus far: director Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick (2014), Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan (2016), and Prabhu Deva’s Radhe (2021). While Kick and Sultan went on to become massive box-office successes, Radhe turned out to be a critical and commercial disaster.
What’s next for Randeep Hooda?
Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in director Gopichand Malineni’s Sunny Deol-led Jaat (2025), is currently awaiting the release of Sam Hargrave’s American action-adventure comedy Matchbox: The Movie, starring John Cena, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson in the lead roles.
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