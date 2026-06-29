Randeep Hooda rejected Salman Khan’s advice to do ‘same kind of roles’: ‘It’s boring’

Despite being an outsider with no prior connection to the film industry, actor Randeep Hooda bluntly rejected the career advice that Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars Bollywood has ever seen, gave him. Although his father also offered him similar advice, Randeep stated that following it would have eventually affected his love for acting, even if it brought him more success.

Why Randeep Hooda refused Salman Khan’s recipe for stardom

“His (Salman Khan’s) main advice was not to take on roles where I did not look heroic. It’s good advice… My father also says the same thing. Then, he said, ‘You should look the same and do the same kind of roles, which will help earn an image and become a star.’ I did not follow that advice because I’ve always felt that repeatedly playing the same thing is boring. And that’s something I never wanted to do,” the actor shared during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.