Randeep Hooda recuperating after injury on Radhe sets

Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction (Photo: Randeep Hooda/Instagram) Randeep Hooda will be next seen in Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction (Photo: Randeep Hooda/Instagram)

Actor Randeep Hooda has revealed that he is recovering after suffering a knee injury while shooting for his next film with Salman Khan, Radhe.

The film, which marks his third collaboration with the superstar after Kick and Sultan, is set to release on Eid this year.

“A selfie after a good run… Trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of #radhe #saturdayselfie #action #movie,” Randeep wrote on social media alongside his own photo.

Radhe, being directed by Prabhudheva, will feature Salman in the title role. His Bharat co-stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani are also part of the cast.

Randeep will be next seen in Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction, which will premiere on Netflix on April 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.