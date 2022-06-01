Randeep Hooda recalls his mother asking him why he was ‘killing’ himself for a role: ‘She tried to stop me’

Randeep Hooda went through a massive transformation for his 2016 film Sarbjit. In a recent chat, the actor revealed that his mother was so uncomfortable watching him starve himself that she left his house and went back to Haryana. In a chat with Brut India, Randeep shared that he dropped almost 30 kgs while preparing for the role in Sarbjit.

Randeep said that when he learnt about his role and how Sarbjit Singh had been living in a cell with minimum food, he decided to starve himself. He shared that when he initially lost weight, he thought he looked like Brad Pitt from Fight Club and decided to lose even more weight. The actor said, “I dropped 30 kilos in all. And last 18 because the more weight I lost, the more I stopped eating, the better I looked. So I started looking like Brad Pitt from Fight Club.”

Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit. Randeep Hooda in Sarbjit.

Apart from the physical transformation, this was also an emotional journey for him. “It gave me a lot emotionally, taught me a lot about how he must have felt deprived of things. I went crazy. I went mad. Solitude can kill you,” he said. The actor shared that after a while, his mother felt like he was just killing himself and she could not watch his process.

Randeep said, “My mother was also here and she left. She said I can’t see you do this. She tried to stop me. She would make things that I like. She asked, ‘Why are you killing yourself?’ She left for Haryana, saying ‘I can’t take this anymore.’” The actor recalled that to lure him into eating, his mother would make his favourite dishes like Gajar Palak, Kheer and Choorma.

On the film front, Randeep Hooda is set to star in Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D’Cruz.