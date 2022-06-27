Randeep Hooda pens emotional note for late Dalbir Kaur: ‘Shall always cherish your love and blessings’

Randeep Hooda on Monday paid an emotional tribute to Sarbjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur, who passed away recently. Randeep said he admired Dalbir’s “fighter, childlike and sharp” personality. “She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this lifetime,” he wrote. The actor also reminisced the time when Dalbir stayed with him during his film’s shoot in Punjab.

“Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time. Ironically, the last time we met was when I was shooting in thr fields of Punjabi where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. ‘Khush reh, jug jug jeeye’, she often ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There wasn’t enough time Dalbir ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. Om Shanti,” the note read.

Randeep Hooda and Dalbir Kaur formed a relationship during the shooting of Sarbjit. The film saw Randeep play Sarbjit Singh, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Dalbir. The biopic revolved around Dalbir’s fight to get justice for her brother Sarabjit. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court for alleged terrorism and spying.

As per reports, Dalbir told Randeep that she sees Sarabjit in him, and requested him to perform her last rites when she passes away. The actor kept his promise and attended Dalbir’s funeral on Sunday.