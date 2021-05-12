Randeep Hooda on promoting Radhe during Covid-19 second wave: ‘I also feel a little guilty’

Randeep Hooda is all set to rejoin Salman Khan in another action entertainer, which is a classic “good vs evil” story. Radhe, which is all set to release on May 13, is releasing in a unique hybrid model. The film will premiere in theatres all over the world, wherever they are open, and for other regions, the film will release on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform Zee Plex.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Randeep spoke about the hybrid model of release wherein Radhe will release in theatres as well as pay-per-view and said “this could be a great opportunity to explore.” “It will be a good experiment for the industry to have this hybrid kind of platform release where people who are unable to get to theatres can watch it. It is also a cheaper option since instead of buying one ticket per person, the entire family can watch it. What better film to test the whole system with than a Salman Khan film. I’m hoping it will do well,” he concluded.

Randeep shared that the film is an “action entertainer, like Salman Khan films are” where he plays a “quintessential baddie.” While talking about his character, Randeep shared, “This time I’m playing a character who is black inside and outside, he even wears black all the time.”

This is Randeep’s third collaboration with Salman. The two have previously worked together in Kick and Sultan. “I chased him in Kick, I coached him in Sultan and I am testing him in Radhe,” shared Randeep. He also spoke about his working relationship with the Dabangg actor and said, “Our camaraderie has grown over the years. It has gone through many ups and downs. Ultimately, it is fun to work in Salman Khan films.”

The film is releasing in the middle of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and talking about the circumstances around the release, Hooda said, “The film was supposed to release last year in theatres when the pandemic was going on. I had another film called Extraction which released in the pandemic last year. The response I got from that was, people were able to take their minds off, even if it was just for 2 hours, from this calamity. It gave them some entertainment, gave them a reason to stay at home.”

Randeep added that he hopes Radhe “has the same fate” as Extraction as the Chris Hemsworth film turned out to be one of the biggest successes of last year on OTT platforms. He said, “I hope this film has the same fate, a lot more people watch it and can take their minds off from the morose situation that’s going on. Because coming at this point, with the promotions, I also feel a little guilty that all those things are happening but one keeps doing other things to help out. This is also a part of one’s job, it also employs 500 people who have come together and made this film which has been in the box for a long time and I’m glad it’s coming out.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, among others, releases on Eid, May 13.