Randeep Hooda on how fatherhood has changed him: ‘I want to live longer for her’

Actor Randeep Hooda got married to Lin Laishram in 2023, and the couple welcomed their first daughter in March this year. While Randeep is still settling into fatherhood, the feeling has surely changed him as a person. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Randeep spoke about how he has changed ever since his daughter Nyomica was born. During the promotions of his latest web series, Inspector Avinash, Randeep shared how being a father comes with its share of fierceness and tenderness.

Randeep Hooda’s daughter Nyomica was born on 10th March 2026. The actor had shared a picture of his father holding his daughter and wrote, “Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly, Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love.”

Also Read: Randeep Hooda on fame, isolation, and mental health: ‘I’ve mastered the art of disappearing into my own world’

Recently, while talking to SCREEN, when Randeep was asked what had changed in him after becoming a girl-dad, the actor said, “Apart from the fact that my first instinct was to buy a gun, definitely there is a bit more tenderness that has come about. I want to be fitter and live longer for her, and I want to make her prouder than possibly my mother was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Randeep Hooda shared, “I did not have a reason, or rather an excuse to go home, but now I find excuses to go home as soon as possible. Earlier, I used to go for shoots, then bas nikal jaata tha, and reach home after months. But now I have a sweet daughter whom I always desire to see. Of course, I am engaged in work, but ek nazar ghar ki taraf bhi rehti hai.”

Randeep also revealed how his wife Lin and daughter Nyomica joined him on a film set recently. “They got bored quickly, but I really enjoyed myself,” Randeep added.

About Inspector Avinash

Inspector Avinash has returned with its second season; the first season was released in 2023. Interestingly, Randeep Hooda had initially turned down the offer for this show. Revealing why he said no to this web series initially, Randeep told SCREEN, “Because I had done quite a few cop roles, not that I believe one cop is similar to the other, and I have never played a similar kind of cop roles. At that point in time, I had played a lot of cop roles, so I was trying to avoid it. Then Neeraj Pathak asked me to listen to the story a little bit, and I found the writing very interesting. In my opinion, I have read a lot of long-format shows, and this was one of the best writings I came across. I found it very intriguing.”

Inspector Avinash has been released on JioHotstar. Written, directed, and produced by Neeraj Pathak, the show also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shaleen Bhanot, Rajniesh Duggal, and Freddy Daruwala in important roles.

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On the film front, Randeep was seen in the film Jaat last year. He starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in 2024.